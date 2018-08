BRIEF-Juventus Sends Andrea Favilli On Loan To Genoa Cricket And Football Club

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Juventus:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE AGREEMENT WITH GENOA CRICKET AND FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. FOR THE LOAN OF THE REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER ANDREA FAVILLI HAS BEEN REACHED

* THE LOAN IS UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019

* A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 5 MILLION TO BE PAID IN THREE FINANCIAL YEARS

* THE AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES GENOA CRICKET AND FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. THE OPTION RIGHT, TO BE EXERCISED AT THE END OF 2018/2019 FOOTBALL SEASON, FOR THE DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF THE PLAYER AT EUR 7 MILLION TO BE PAID IN THREE FINANCIAL YEARS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)