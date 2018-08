Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS BOARD RESOLVED TO EXIT FINANCIAL SECTOR AND FOCUS ON AREAS OF TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

* TO DISPOSE OF NON-OPERATING ASSETS, INCLUDING RELATED LIABILITIES

* TO SELL ITS FULL SHAREHOLDING POSITION IN OREY FINANCIAL (BOKERAGE FIRM) FOR 0.4 MILLION EUROS

