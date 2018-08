Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Reported on Friday FY 2017 revenues at 67.0 million euros versus 73.3 million euros year ago

* FY net profit at 6.1 million euros versus loss of 12.7 million euros year ago

* FY net result excluding result of units held for sale reached a loss of 2.0 million euros versus loss of 12.8 million euros year ago

