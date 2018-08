Aug 13 (Reuters) - GROCLIN SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY IT PLANS TO REDUCE GROCLIN WORKFORCE BY 321 EMPLOYEES WHICH CONSTITUTES 45 PCT OF ALL EMPLOYED

* LAY-OFFS TO BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN AUGUST - DECEMBER 2018

* SAYS REASON FOR PLANNED RESTRUCTURING IS PROGRESSIVE DECLINE IN REVENUES ON CONTRACTS EXECUTED IN POLISH FACTORIES, PRICE PRESSURE AND GROWING COMPETITION

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)