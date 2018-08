Aug 13 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH, AMONG OTHERS, PLAYWAY SA FOR COOPERATION IN PUBLISHING ‘UNLUCKY 7’, ‘BAD DREAM: FEVER’ AND ‘ESCAPE DOODLAND’ GAMES

* UNDER AGREEMENT CO TO BE GENERAL SUPERVISOR OF PRODUCTION PROCESS, MARKETING AND TO BE PUBLISHER OF THE GAMES

* CO TO RECEIVE CERTAIN PERCENTAGE OF PROFITS FROM SALES OF THE GAMES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)