August 13, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-MacMahon heads to Santander in global FIG role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with detail)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Aug 13 (IFR) - Santander Corporate & Investment Banking has appointed Alexandra MacMahon as global head of its financial institutions group, according to two market sources.

MacMahon had worked at Citigroup since 2010 and run FIG debt capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2012.

She will be succeeded by Paul-Emmanuel Micolet, currently responsible for the US bank’s Benelux and France FIG DCM business. He will report to William Weaver, head of DCM for EMEA.

MacMahon had retained a focus on Citigroup’s UK and Irish FIG DCM business following her 2012 promotion. Alex Hayes-Griffin, head of European cross-border DCM, will provide additional senior coverage to those clients.

Hayes-Griffin previously served as head of Citigroup’s Australian and New Zealand DCM business, having joined from HSBC in 2011.

Citigroup’s other financial institutions specialists are unchanged and include Simon McGeary, head of European new products, and Jake Atcheson, who runs the European insurance DCM business.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright and Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
