BRIEF-SAG GEST H1 Net Loss Widens To 10.1 Mln Euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - SAG Gest Solucoes Automovel Globais SGPS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY H1 TURNOVER OF 323.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 331.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NEGATIVE EBITDA 3.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS POSITIVE 9.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS 10.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT AT 122.1 MILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE, DOWN ABOUT 3.0 MILLION EUROS (2.4 PERCENT) WHEN COMPARED TO 125.2 MILLION EUROS AT DEC-END 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2nBd4xW

