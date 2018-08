Aug 14 (Reuters) - STEM CELLS SPIN SA:

* SAYS DR MAREK CEGIELSKI SP. Z O. O. LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 2.72 PERCENT FROM 8.70 PERCENT

* MAREK CEGIELSKI LOWERS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 1.07 PERCENT FROM 3.42 PERCENT

