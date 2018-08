Aug 15 (Reuters) - AS Roma:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED STEVEN NZONZI FROM SPANISH CLUB SEVILLA FOR AN INITIAL FEE OF EUR 26.65 MILLION

* THE DEAL ALSO INCLUDES A NUMBER OF PERFORMANCE-RELATED CLAUSES, ON THE PART OF BOTH THE PLAYER AND THE CLUB, THAT COULD BE WORTH UP TO AN ADDITIONAL EUR 4 MILLION

* NZONZI HAS AGREED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE CLUB THAT RUNS UNTIL 30 JUNE 2022 Source text for Eikon:

