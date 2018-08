Aug 15 (Reuters) - LOKMAN HEKIM ENGURUSAG SAGLIK:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 NET PROFIT AT 1.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS AT 751,665 LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE AT 68.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 56.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

