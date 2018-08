Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oponeo.pl SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 NET PROFIT OF 7.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE OF 352.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 296.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAID LOWER NET RESULT IS DUE TO DIFFERENT SETTLEMENT OF INCOME TAX THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

Source texts for Eikon:;

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)