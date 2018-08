Aug 15 (Reuters) - Pippo Oyj:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 COMPARABLE REVENUE OF EUR 12.1 MLN VS EUR 12.1 MLN YR AGO

* H1 COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT EUR 679,000 VS EUR 1.1 MLN YR AGO

* EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE TO BE LOWER THAN IN 2017 AND OPERATING RESULT TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN IN 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)