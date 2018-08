BRIEF-NanoGroup Says POLEPI Selected As Candidate For New Drug In GMP Production And Pre-Clinical Studies

Aug 15 (Reuters) - NanoGroup SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY NANOVELOS HAS COMPLETED LAB AND IN VIVO TESTS OF POLEPI PRODUCT AND SELECTED THE FORMULATION OF NANOPARTICLES WITH EPIRUBICIN AS A CANDIDATE FOR PRODUCTION IN GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE (GMP) AND PRE-CLINICAL TESTS IN GOOD LABORATORY PRACTICE (GLP) STANDARDS

* SAYS NANOPARTICLE STRUCTURE CHARACTERISED WITH HIGH EFFICIENCY OF DRUG BINDING AND PROCESS REPEATABILITY HAS BEEN DEVELOPED IN THE COURSE OF LAB TESTS

* SAYS THE OBTAINED RESULTS CONFIRM THE ASSUMPTION OF GRADUAL RELEASE OF THE DRUG FROM NANOPARTICLES

* SAYS EPIRUBICIN IS A WIDELY USED CYTOSTATIC FOR THE TREATMENT OF VARIOUS COMMON CANCERS

* SAYS EPIRUBICIN IS USED BOTH IN MONOTHERAPY, AS WELL AS COMBINATION THERAPY WITH OTHER ANTICANCER DRUGS, WHICH THE COMPANY BELIEVES CAN RESULT IN WIDE USE OF NANOVELOS DRUG DELIVERY SOLUTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)