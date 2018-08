Aug 16 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* 4.4% GROWTH IN H1 SALES FROM THE STRONG YEAR-EARLIER PERIOD TO CHF 232.4 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 222.6 MILLION)

* H1 NET INCOME OF CHF 14.4 MILLION WAS DOWN FROM YEAR AGO DUE TO ONE-TIME EFFECTS (H1 2017: CHF 18.7 MILLION)

* REITERATES THE RECENTLY REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF CHF 440-460 MILLION IN SALES AND OF AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 10-12%

