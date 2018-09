Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ki Group SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT DETERMINED FINAL CONDITIONS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO ISSUE OF UP TO 553,880 SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 996,984

* SET SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AT EUR 1.8 PER SHARE, INCLUDING PREMIUM

* UNDER THE EXCHANGE OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS SET RATIO AT ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 10 SHARES ALREADY HELD

* OPTION RIGHTS WILL BE OFFERED BETWEEN SEPT. 10 AND SEPT. 28

