BRIEF-NH Hotels: Hesperia Warns Of Contract Resolution

Sept 5 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS SHAREHOLDER, GRUPO INVERSOR HESPERIA(GIHSA), HAD SENT TO NH NOTIFICATION OF RESOLUTION FOR TAKEOVER

* NOTIFICATION RELATES TO 28 HOTELS OF GIHSA MANAGED BY NH

* NOTIFICATION IS SUBJECT TO THE EFFECTIVE CHANGE OF CONTROL, WHICH WOULD OCCUR WITH THE ACQUISITION BY MINOR OF 50.01 PERCENT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN NH

* IF CHANGE OF CONTROL OCCURS, GIHSA TO PAY TO NH RETURN OF NET PRICE AMOUNT (TERM DEFINED IN THE FRAMEWORK MANAGEMENT CONTRACT)

