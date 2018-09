Sept 5 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO SET RESERVES FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE LIABILITIES IN THE AMOUNT OF 2.5 MLN ZLOTYS IN CO’S CONSOLIDATED RESULT

* RESERVES MAINLY CONCERN POTENTIAL LIABILITIES REGARDING PURCHASE OF 255.426 SHARES IN CO’S UNIT, PWC ODRA SA

