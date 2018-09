LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia is marketing taps of its May 2028 and February 2047 bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign is seeking feedback on its €350m 1.125% May 2028s at swaps plus 18bp area and on its €800m 2.25% February 2047s at plus 42bp area.

Latvia is taking indications of interest for the trade which is expected to be today’s business via Citigroup, JP Morgan and Natixis.

The issuer is rated A3/A-/A-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)