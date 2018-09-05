FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
September 5, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Sivantos bond expected in coming weeks

1 Min Read

(Refiles to reach additional clients)

LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Hearing-aid maker Sivantos is expected to launch a high-yield bond of between €600m and €700m in the coming weeks, according to a source close to the deal.

The source said the deal would launch in late September at the earliest, but most likely in October.

The bond is part of the financing package backing Sivantos’ merger with Danish peer Widex, which is valued at over €7bn. It follows a loan deal, in which Sivantos issued seven-year term loans, raising US$1.2bn and €1.7bn at 375bp over Libor and 400bp over Euribor respectively.

Funds of Swedish private equity firm EQT, including co-investors, will own a majority of the merged group.

Deutsche Bank led the euro-denominated loan and JP Morgan led the US dollar tranche. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.