Sept 5 (Reuters) - PIIPPO OYJ:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY WILL START CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING POSSIBLE TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF PRODUCTION

* DELIVERIES OF THE BALING PRODUCTS MADE BY THE COMPANY HAVE BEEN IMPACTED NEGATIVELY BY THE SERIOUS GLOBAL DROUGHT IN AGRICULTURE

* THE COMPANY CONSIDERS REDUCING PRODUCTION AND LAYING OFF STAFF FOR UP TO 90 DAYS

