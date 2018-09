BRIEF-Luma Holding Announces Tender For Protektor Shares At 4.2 Zloty/Shr

Sept 6 (Reuters) - PROTEKTOR SA:

* MALTA-BASED LUMA HOLDING LIMITED ANNOUNCES A TENDER OFFER FOR 6,296,150 SHARES OF PROTEKTOR WHICH REPRESENT 33.1 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

* THE MINIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES WHICH LUMA HOLDING WILL ACQUIRE UNDER THE TENDER IS 3,296,444 (17.33 PERCENT STAKE IN SHARE CAPITAL)

* AFTER THE TENDER, ALONG WITH ITS UNIT, LUMA INVESTMENT, LUMA HOLDING PLANS TO REACH 66 PERCENT IN THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

* LUMA INVESTMENT CURRENTLY HOLDS 32.9 PERCENT OF PROTEKTOR

* INVESTORS CAN SUBSCRIBE TO SELL THEIR SHARES IN PROTEKTOR TO LUMA HOLDING STARTING FROM SEPT. 26 UNTIL OCT. 9

* LUMA HOLDING SEES THE INVESTMENT AS LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT AND PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE TO PROTECTOR’S ACTIVITIES AS NEW STRATEGIC PARTNER

* LUMA HOLDING’S INTENTION IS ALSO TO SET COMPANY’S DIVIDEND POLICY FOR AT LEAST THE PERIOD OF 2018-2023 UNDER WHICH 100 PCT OF STAND-ALONE NET PROFIT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO RESERVE OR SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL

* RADOSLAW MISKIEWICZ IS A DOMINANT ENTITY OF LUMA HOLDING

