Sept 7 (Reuters) - Temenos AG:

* Judo Capital partners with Temenos to launch its bank on Temenos Cloud as the bank breaks into Australia’s SME sector

* Judo Capital has selected Temenos T24 Core Banking, Channels, Analytics and Financial Crime Mitigation, to power its charge into the business banking sector

Source text - bit.ly/2NWy3H4

