* SAID ON THURSDAY IT COMPLETED PATIENT RECRUITMENT MORE THAN SIX MONTHS AHEAD OF INITIAL SCHEDULE IN ITS PHASE IIB HYPERTENSION STUDY

* EXPECTS TO PRESENT RESULTS BY MID-NOVEMBER 2018

* NEW-HOPE RESULTS WILL REPRESENT A MAJOR MILESTONE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF FIRIBASTAT AND MAY SUPPORT DESIGN OF FUTURE PHASE III TRIAL

