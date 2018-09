Sept 7 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT WILL CONDUCT QUARTERLY CORRECTION OF INDICES AFTER END OF TRADING SESSION ON SEPT. 21

* IN MID CAP INDEX MWIG40 SHARES OF MEDICALGORITHMICS SA WILL BE REPLACED BY PLAYWAY SA

* IN SWIG80 INDEX SHARES OF LUBAWA SA, PLAYWAY SA AND STELMET SA WILL BE REPLACED BY MEDICALGORITHMICS SA, VIVID GAMES SA AND VOXEL SA

Further company coverage:,,, ,, (Gdynia Newsroom)