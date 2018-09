BRIEF-Russia's FAS Says Ends Proceedings Against Avtovaz

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE CONSIDERATION OF PROCEEDINGS AGAINST AVTOVAZ ON VIOLATION OF THE ANTIMONOPOLY LEGISLATION DUE TO LACK OF VIOLATION

* SAID THE ANALYSIS OF THE FINDINGS ON COST OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR CARS SHOWED THAT MAJORITY OF THE AUTHORISED DEALERS WERE PROVIDING THE SERVICES AT PRICES DIFFERENT THAN THE REGULATED PRICES SET BY AVTOVAZ

Source text - bit.ly/2CE2rEX

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)