BRIEF-Pirelli Sells Car tyre factory in Venezuela

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Pirelli & C. SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SOLD ITS CAR TYRE FACTORY IN GUACARA, VENEZUELA, AND ALL THE ACTIVITIES HELD IN THE COUNTRY

* THE OPERATION FOLLOWS THE DE-CONSOLIDATION OF THE VENEZUELAN SUBSIDIARY WHICH TOOK PLACE ON DEC. 31, 2015

* OPERATION HAS NO FINANCIAL EFFECTS ON THE GROUP

* AGREEMENT, WHICH CALLS FOR EMPLOYMENT CONTINUITY, WAS REACHED WITH CONSORTIUM OF SOUTH AMERICAN ENTREPRENEURS AND THE COMPANY SOMMERS INTERNATIONAL, IN THE CAPACITY OF BUYER

