* SAID ON MONDAY LAUNCHES OFFERING OF 425 MILLION EUROS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REDEEM FOR CANCELLATION ALL OUTSTANDING NOTES DUE 2021 ISSUED IN OCTOBER 4 2018

