BRIEF-PBKM Obtains Funding To Pay For Stemlab Shares, Finance Its Operations

* SAYS TOGETHER WITH ITS UNITS IT SIGNED A LOAN AGREEMENT WITH PKO BANK POLSKI SA TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A PORTUGUESE ENTITY, STEMLAB SA

* TO RECEIVE A 5-YEAR LOAN DENOMINATED IN EUROS AMOUNTING TO 65 MILLION ZLOTYS TO PAY FOR THE SHARES AND 1-YR REVOLVING LOAN OF UP TO 10 MILLION ZLOTYS TO FINANCE ITS CURRENT OPERATIONS

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE LOAN AND REVOLVING LOAN AMOUNTS TO 75 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN STEMLAB IN JULY

* PORTUGAL’S COMPETITION AUTHORITY APPROVED THE TRANSACTION IN AUGUST

* STEMLAB IS A CRYOPRESERVATION BANK OF STEM CELLS

