* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 NET LOSS OF 1.6 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS 1.7 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE 104.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS 108.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPER LOSS 0.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS 1 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS OFFLINE SALES WERE IMPACTED BY WARM WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SPRING AND SUMMER, LESS TRAFFIC IN SHOPPING MALLS AND PARTIAL BAN ON TRADING ON SUNDAYS IN POLAND

