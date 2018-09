Sept 12 (Reuters) - MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 NET PROFIT AT 27.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 17.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE AT 526.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 400.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* REVISES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH TO 30 PERCENT FROM 25 PERCENT

* CHANGES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR TURKEY RETAIL LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH TO 20 PERCENT FROM 16 PERCENT

