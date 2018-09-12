Refinitiv (TR F&R) cancels Amsterdam, Paris roadshows -source

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk business) has cancelled its Amsterdam and Paris roadshows, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. The London roadshow has been confirmed.

Pricing for bond component of the US$13.5bn of the buyout financing was initially slated for September 18, but sources said the US dollar tranches are seeing good demand relative to the euro tranches and that leads are considering accelerating the deal.

Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk business, which includes IFR, will be renamed Refinitiv following the close of its acquisition by Blackstone. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Alex Chambers)