Sept 13 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PLACEMENT OF 1.125% STRAIGHT BONDS AND TERM OF 6 YEARS

* PRICE WAS FIXED AT 100.318% AND ISSUE AMOUNT IS CHF 135 MILLION

