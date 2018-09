Sept 13 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD ISSUED THE SECOND TRANCHE OF THE BOND UNDER ITS AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS FOR EUR 7.0 MLN

* TRANCHE CONSISTS OF 28 BONDS AND IT IS THE LAST ONE

* ATLAS HAS ALSO REQUESTED TO CONVERT 10 BONDS FOR THE VALUE OF EUR 2.5 MLN

* CONVERSION WILL RESULT IN THE ISSUE OF 713,935 ORDINARY SHARES

