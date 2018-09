Sept 13 (Reuters) - El En SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REVENUE OF EUR 160.6 MLN VS EUR 142.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 7.4 MLN VS EUR 6.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO EXCEED FORECAST OF 10 PCT IN 2018 REVENUE GROWTH

* EXPECTS 10 PCT INCREASE IN 2018 EBIT GROWTH

