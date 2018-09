Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cairo Communication SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY TOTAL ADVERTISING SALES OF LA7 AND LA7D IN JULY AND AUGUST 2018 UP 4 PCT AND 18 PCT, RESPECTIVELY, YEAR ON YEAR

* ORDER BOOK AT SEPT 11 FOR ADVERTISING AIRED AND TO BE AIRED ON THE CHANNELS THIS MONTH UP OVER 10 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* ADVERTISING SALES IN ITALY OF UNIT RCS MEDIAGROUP UP 2 PCT YEAR ON YEAR FROM JAN TO AUG

