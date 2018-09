Sept 14 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE EUR 70.4 MLN VS EUR 125.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND

* CONFIRMS IT EXPECTS 2018/2019 REVENUE TO GROW TO EUR 145-190 MLN A RESULT OF THE OVERKILL’S THE WALKING DEAD RELEASE IN FEB 2019

