Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gamenet Group SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD PRICED ITS OFFERING OF EUR 225 MLN SENIOR SECURED FLOATING RATE NOTES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.0 PCT

* NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 27, 2023

