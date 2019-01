Jan 28 (Reuters) - Kancelaria Prawna - Inkaso WEC SA :

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ITS OFFER HAS BEEN SELECTED IN TENDER BY A TELECOM COMPANY

* TENDER WAS FOR LIABILITIES WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.3 MLN ZLOTYS

