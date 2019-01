Jan 29 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD FINALIZED THE AGREEMENT TO SELL TO AL DUHAIL SPORTS CLUB PLAYER MEDHI AMINE EL MOUTTAQUI-BENATIA FOR EUR 8 MLN

* CONSIDERATION FOR BENATIA COULD INCREASE BY EUR 2 MLN IF CERTAIN CONTRACT CONDITIONS ARE MET

* THE DISPOSAL DOES NOT GENERATE ANY SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC EFFECT FOR JUVENTUS

