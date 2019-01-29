Urals Feb Baltic crude exports to rise 5 pct -revised provisional schedule

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports in February have been set at 5.3 million tonnes compared with 5.6 million tonnes in January, a revised preliminary schedule released on Tuesday showed.

On a daily basis Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports are set to rise by 5 percent month on month, Reuters calculations show.

Urals loadings from Baltic ports in February rose by 0.2 million tonnes from a provisional plan after Russia’s Rosneft added two extra cargoes for loading next month.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in February will fall to 1.9 million tonnes from 2.2 million tonnes set for January. That is down by 4 percent on a daily basis from the current month. (Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jason Neely)