* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO CUT 2018 GUIDANCE

* NOW SEES FY PRE-TAX PROFIT OF DKK 1-2 MLN AGAINST PREVIOUS EXPECTATION OF DKK 5-10 MLN

* EXPECTS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF OPEL BUSINESSES IN 2019

