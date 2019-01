Jan 30 (Reuters) - KARSAN:

* SAID ON TUESDAY TO PARTICIPATE IN INDUSTRIA ITALIANA AUTOBUS (IIA) SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AND PLANNED LOSS COMPENSATION FUND

* TO PARTICIPATE IN LOSS COMPENSATION FUND FOR EUR 2.3 MILLION IN ACCORDANCE WITH KARSAN’S EUR 1.3 MILLION RECEIVABLES

* TO PARTICIPATE IN FIRST TRANCHE OF SHARE CAPITAL EUR 6.0 MILLION

* NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN SECOND TRANCHE OF SHARE CAPITAL

