Jan 30(Reuters) - Milestone Medical Inc:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CLINICAL TRIALS FOR ITS COMPUFLO EPIDURAL SYSTEM INSTRUMENT COMPLETED

* COMPUFLO WAS FOUND TO BE NINETY-NINE PERCENT SUCCESSFUL IN OBJECTIVELY IDENTIFYING THE EPIDURAL SPACE

* DATA FROM THIS PIVOTAL STUDY CONFIRMS THAT COMPUFLO IS A SAFE AND HIGHLY EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO CURRENT STANDARDS OF CARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)