Jan 30 (Reuters) - BaWang International Group Holding Ltd :

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN LABOUR COSTS, RAW MATERIAL COSTS, AMONG OTHERS

* CO EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A NET LOSS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018