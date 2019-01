Jan 31(Reuters) - DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WROTE DOWN RESTRUCTURING PORTFOLIO BY EUR 1,6 MILLION

* PORTFOLIO FORMS PART OF CREDITOR ASSETS SERVING TO SATISFY CO’S INSOLVENCY CREDITORS FROM INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS CONCLUDED IN 2016

* WRITE-DOWNS DO NOT AFFECT CURRENT OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY AND ARE THEREFORE NOT RECOGNIZED IN PROFIT/LOSS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)