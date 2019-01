BRIEF-Gino Rossi Concludes Organizational Agreement With CCC

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gino Rossi SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS CONCLUDED ORGANIZATIONAL AGREEMENT WITH CCC SA, CCC.EU SP. Z O.O., AND GR TRADE MARK SP. Z O.O. ON STRATEGIC COOPERATION

* CONCLUSION OF THE AGREEMENT IS ONE OF THE CONDITIONS OF TENDER OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SALE OF GINO ROSSI’S SHARES ANNOUNCED BY CCC

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH AGREEMENT, THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF GINO ROSSI UNDERTOOK NOT TO ADOPT RESOLUTION REGARDING SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY UP TO 20 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY AGREED TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE OF THE COMPANY BY CCC

* RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR THE COMPANY WAS AGREED UPON, WHICH WILL ENSURE REDUCTION OF THE COMPANY’S TRADE LIABILITIES

* CCC DETERMINES FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR GINO ROSSI, AMONG OTHERS, BY ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES IN TENDER OFFER

