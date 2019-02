BRIEF-Bobst Group FY EBIT At Around CHF 85 Mln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA

* FY 2018 SALES UP AT CHF 1.63 BILLION VERSUS CHF 1.53 BILLION IN 2017

* SEES FY 2018 EBIT AROUND CHF 85 MILLION, SLIGHTLY DOWN VERSUS TARGET FORESEEN IN NOVEMBER (HIGHER THAN CHF 90 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 NET RESULT TO DECREASE MORE THAN EBIT VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* REASONS FOR DECREASE ARE ONE-TIME FAVORABLE TAX IMPACT OF CHF 15 MILLION RECOGNIZED IN 2017 AND LOSSES, ON WHICH NO DEFERRED TAX ASSETS ARE RECOGNIZED IN 2018

