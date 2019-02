Feb 1 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING :

* DKSH AND SCHUELKE & MAYR SIGN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO BRING DISINFECTANT PRODUCTS TO CHINA

* SCHUELKE WILL ENTRUST DKSH TO MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE ITS PERFORM RANGE TO PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES IN CHINA

