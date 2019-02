Feb 1(Reuters) - EMOVA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE EUR 22.2 MLN VS EUR 20.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.9 MLN VS EUR 2.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.6 MLN VS EUR 0.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2018/2019 EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN TURNOVER AND EBITDA

