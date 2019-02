Feb 1 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNS PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL PLAYER CHRISTIAN LUYINDAMA NEKADIO ON LOAN FOR 2018-2019 SEASON FROM CLUB S.A. STANDARD DE LIEGE

* TO PAY EUR 3.0 MILLION TRANSFER FEE TO S.A. STANDARD DE LIEGE

* TO PAY EUR 600,000 TO CHRISTIAN LUYINDAMA NEKADIO FOR 2018-2019 SEASON

